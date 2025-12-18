“Her auntie stormed the makeup room and denounced the wedding” - Fresh details on actress VICKY MUTHIORA’s wedding with her cousin emerge







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged surrounding the controversial wedding involving Kenyan actress, Vicky Muthiora, and her cousin, Muigai, with new claims shedding light on dramatic events that unfolded behind the scenes.

According to sources familiar with the ceremony, tension escalated moments before the wedding when the actress’s aunt (Muigai’s mother) reportedly showed up at the makeup room and openly denounced the union.

The aunt is said to have objected strongly to the marriage, citing family concerns over the couple’s close blood relationship.

However, Vicky reportedly stood her ground, insisting that Muigai was an adult capable of making his own decisions, and the wedding proceeded as planned despite the objection.

