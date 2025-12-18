Last videos JONAH KEMBOI posted before killing his wife and taking his own life - Were they faking happiness on social media?







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged following the shocking Moiben tragedy in which businessman Jonah Kemboi killed his wife before taking his own life, with attention now turning to the couple’s final moments online.

In the days leading up to the incident, Kemboi had shared videos on social media that portrayed a calm and seemingly happy life, a stark contrast to the violence that would later unfold.

The clips have left friends questioning whether the couple’s apparent happiness on social media masked deep-rooted marital problems.





The couple often appeared affectionate online, frequently sharing photos and videos that painted the picture of a loving marriage.

However, reports indicate that behind the scenes, their relationship was strained, with allegations of infidelity said to have sparked intense conflict that turned deadly.

Below are videos>>> that Jonah posted goofing around with his wife before the tragedy.

JONAH KEMBOI and his wife..... Match made in heaven pic.twitter.com/qk2yP5kgls — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 18, 2025

