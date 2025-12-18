Man catches his girlfriend getting cozy with another man in a club while he was also busy cheating and his reaction is priceless (VIDEO)





Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A viral video of a man hilariously exposing his girlfriend’s cheating - while he was also entertaining another wom

an in the same club has left social media buzzing.

The clip shows him spotting his girlfriend getting cozy with another man across the dance floor.

Instead of confronting her directly, he sent a cheeky message revealing his location.

Shocked, the girlfriend looked over, only to see him enjoying himself with another lady.

In a moment that left netizens in stitches, the man casually lifted his glass with a smile, signaling he was unbothered.

Embarrassed, the girlfriend quickly abandoned her dance partner and exited the club.

Sharing the footage online, he captioned it: “Caught her cheating while I was busy cheating too. Balanced.”

The playful twist has sparked endless memes and debates about modern relationships.

Watch the video>>> below.

Both team score and over 2.5 😹 pic.twitter.com/ZUi8AzFq8M — 𝓔𝓵𝓾𝓭𝓪𝔂𝓸 𝓑𝓲𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓪𝔂𝓸 ♥︎ (@eludayo_1) December 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST