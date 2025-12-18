‘Hiyo yote ni makelele’ - A single LADY records a video and laments she can’t sleep due to her neighbour’s noisy ‘mechi sessions’.







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A woman has sparked debate online after taking to social media to complain about sleepless nights caused by her neighbour’s loud “nighttime activities”.

In a video she recorded and shared on TikTok, the visibly frustrated lady lamented that her neighbour frequently engages in intense late-night “mechi sessions” with his wife, making it impossible for her to rest.

According to her, the noise comes from an upstairs apartment, and she pleaded with the couple to be more considerate of those living below them.

“Wenye wanaishi juu hamna huruma na wenye wako chini,” she lamented, adding that the constant disturbance has pushed her to the edge.

The video has since attracted mixed reactions online, with some netizens finding the situation humorous, while others sympathized with her and urged neighbours to be mindful of shared living spaces.

