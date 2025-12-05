Blow to Virtual HR Managing Director and successful career woman, GLADYS ONYAGO, as father secures court order halting her wedding







Friday, December 5, 2025 - The wedding plans of Virtual HR Service Managing Director and successful career woman, Gladys Onyago, have hit a dramatic twist after her father rushed to court and obtained a temporary injunction stopping the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 6th.

In the case filed at Milimani Commercial Magistrates Court, Francis Julius Ogallo told the court that the wedding was being arranged without his involvement or consent, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.

The matter was heard by Principal Magistrate G.M. Gitonga on Friday morning, who certified the application as urgent and noted that the dispute was a family matter better handled through negotiation or mediation.

The magistrate directed that Onyago be served personally and ordered all parties to appear before the court at 3pm for further directions.

In the meantime, the court issued a temporary injunction restraining Onyago, her agents, or anyone acting on her behalf from conducting, facilitating, or participating in the wedding pending further court directions.

The order was also served on the nearest police station for enforcement, with a penal notice warning that disobedience could attract legal consequences.

The injunction casts uncertainty over the fate of the wedding on Saturday, with a decisive court session scheduled later in the day expected to determine whether the ceremony can proceed or will be further suspended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST