Blow to Virtual HR Managing Director and successful career woman, GLADYS ONYAGO, as father secures court order halting her wedding

Friday,
December 5, 2025 - The wedding plans of Virtual HR Service Managing Director
and successful career woman, Gladys
Onyago, have hit a dramatic twist after her father rushed to
court and obtained a temporary injunction stopping the ceremony scheduled for
Saturday, December 6th.
In the case filed at Milimani
Commercial Magistrates Court, Francis
Julius Ogallo told the court that the wedding was being
arranged without his involvement or consent, prompting him to seek judicial
intervention.
The matter was heard by Principal Magistrate G.M. Gitonga on Friday
morning, who certified the application as urgent and noted that the dispute was
a family matter better handled through negotiation or mediation.
The magistrate directed that Onyago be served personally and
ordered all parties to appear before the court at 3pm for further directions.
In the meantime, the court issued a temporary injunction
restraining Onyago, her agents, or anyone acting on her behalf from conducting,
facilitating, or participating in the wedding pending further court directions.
The order was also served on the nearest police station for
enforcement, with a penal notice warning that disobedience could attract legal
consequences.
The injunction casts uncertainty over the fate of the wedding on Saturday, with a decisive court session scheduled later in the day expected to determine whether the ceremony can proceed or will be further suspended.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments