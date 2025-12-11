KIKUYU LADY confesses that her own cousin wrecked her marriage by having an affair with her husband







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A Kikuyu woman has ignited a heated discussion online after alleging that her own cousin was behind the collapse of her marriage.

According to the heartbroken woman, she trusted her cousin deeply, only to later discover, as she claims, that the cousin had been secretly involved in an affair with her husband behind her back.

She further alleges that the same cousin could badmouth her to her husband, worsening the cracks in their relationship until the marriage eventually fell apart.

Below is the post she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST