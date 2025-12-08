Kiambu-Road based Tobriana Hotel ordered to pay Ksh 750,000 to a couple for using their wedding PHOTOs without consent







Monday, December 8, 2025 - Kiambu Road’s Hotel Tobriana has been ordered to compensate Richard Wafula with Ksh 750,000 after unlawfully using images and videos of him, his wife, and their guests for commercial purposes without their consent.

According to the complaint, Wafula held his wedding at Hotel Tobriana, where the hotel took photos and videos during the ceremony.

However, without seeking permission from the couple, the hotel went ahead and used the images in marketing materials and promotional posts on social media to advertise its events and wedding services.

Wafula said he raised the issue with the hotel and even sent a formal demand letter, but the management ignored it.

He then took the matter to the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC).

After reviewing the complaint, the ODPC ruled that the hotel had violated the Data Protection Act by using personal data without consent.

The hotel was ordered to delete all the photos and videos from its social media pages and marketing platforms and to pay Wafula Ksh 750,000 as compensation for the misuse of his personal data.

The Kenyan DAILY POST