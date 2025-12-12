Kenyan TikToker opens up on leaving church for the LGBTQ Community!! “My connection with the Lord was shaken”







Friday, December 12, 2025 - Popular TikToker Brenda Gathoni has opened up about her deeply personal journey of identity.

In a heartfelt video shared on December 12th, 2025, she recounted how the COVID-19 pandemic left her feeling isolated, vulnerable, a shift that led her into the LGBTQ community in 2021, just a year after actively preaching the gospel.

“In 2021, I found myself in the LGBTQ community as a member.”

“Honestly, I never imagined I would be there because the previous year, I was preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. COVID came, and I was one of those whose connection with the Lord was shaken.”

“I felt brokenhearted and miserable,” she shared.

Brenda revealed that childhood experiences planted early seeds of confusion, which later resurfaced in adulthood.

“Looking back, I realised that the seed for this had been planted in my childhood during sleepovers with cousins, experiences I had dismissed at the time.

“As I grew up, I found myself in clubs where girls danced with and kissed each other, and I assumed it was normal,” she shared.

However, in 2022, she experienced what she describes as a spiritual awakening during a rare moment of solitude at home.

“Being with people who were also wounded made my wounds feel normal for a while.”

“But my partner in that community cheated on me, which added to my confusion.”

“Then, in 2022, I found myself alone at home, something I had rarely experienced, and that night, the Lord saved me,” she stated.

