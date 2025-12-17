Kenyan influencer LYDIA WANJIRU opens up on life after quitting smoking - "Cigarette smell makes me sick"







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Kenyan lifestyle influencer, Lydia Wanjiru, has opened up about the surprising challenges she faces after quitting smoking.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, Lydia explained that even brief exposure to cigarette smoke triggers intense nausea and an urge to vomit.

“The worst thing about being an ex-cigarette smoker is that each time I sniff the smell of a cigarette, I feel like puking. I get so nauseated,” she confessed.

She added that the reaction is so strong it forces her to leave spaces where people are smoking.

“One of the reasons why I am hurrying up to leave is because someone is smoking and the scent keeps coming my way,” she said.

Her experience highlights a reality many ex-smokers face - the body’s sharp rejection of cigarette smoke after quitting.

Lydia described the reaction as immediate and overwhelming, making it difficult to remain in the same environment.

Reflecting on her journey, Lydia revealed she quit smoking in August 2025, a decision she says required daily effort and discipline.

“I just decided that I’ll never smoke again,” she explained.

To manage cravings, she relied on menthol and mint chewing gums and deliberately avoided friends who smoked.

“It’s more of a mental struggle and small, everyday decisions,” she said, encouraging others to prioritize their health and stay motivated.





