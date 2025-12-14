Kenyan clergy accuse RUTO of a plot to curtail freedom of worship and silence the church with proposed Religious Organizations Bill







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Members of the Pentecostal Voices of Kenya (PVK) have launched a scathing attack against President William Ruto’s administration over the proposed Religious Organisations Amendment Bill 2024.

Speaking during a media interview on December 13th, 2025, PVK leaders claimed that the bill is a deliberate attempt to muzzle the church and restrict constitutional freedoms and demanded that the Bill, currently being drafted, be scrapped in its entirety.

PVK Secretary General Habil Olembo accused the Government of vilifying the church, saying, “They have opted to arbitrarily enact draconian bills and regulations that trample on the freedom of worship and muzzle the church.”

PVK Chairperson Peter Manyuru added that the Government was expending too much energy on curtailing religious institutions instead of addressing pressing national challenges.

“If you can use the same force and energy that you are using to curtail the church in solving the problems of Kenyans, I want to say that Kenya would be very far,” he said.

The clergy argue that the Bill threatens their constitutional right to worship and introduces vague offences that could be used to harass religious leaders.

They further claim that the church was excluded from consultations during the drafting process, despite being a key stakeholder.

The Religious Organisations Amendment Bill was first sponsored in 2024 by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana but withdrawn after public outcry.

The Government is now working on a new draft policy based on recommendations from the Presidential Task Force formed after the Shakahola massacre.

The proposed law seeks to establish an Advisory Board under the Office of the Attorney General, appoint a Registrar of Religious Organisations, and enforce governance structures.

It also prohibits religious institutions from engaging in political activities.

PVK leaders insist the Bill undermines the church’s role as a societal watchdog and vowed to resist its implementation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST