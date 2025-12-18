Kencom Drama!! Man, lightly brushed by Metro Trans bus side mirror, turns it into a full-blown action movie (VIDEO)



Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Drama unfolded at Kencom in Nairobi’s CBD after a man caused a scene following a minor encounter with a Metro Trans bus.

According to witnesses, the man was lightly brushed by the bus’ side mirror and did not sustain any visible injuries.

However, the incident quickly escalated as he launched into theatrics likened by onlookers to scenes from an action movie.

The man stood in front of the bus, daring the driver to run him over while loudly demanding compensation.

As the confrontation intensified, he hurled unprintable insults at the driver, drawing a crowd of curious spectators.

The standoff ended when the driver managed to speed away, leaving the man behind still shouting and cursing as the bus disappeared into traffic.

