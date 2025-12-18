Drunk with power?? Social media users react to a video of Governor NATEMBEYA showing a staff member who prepares his seat at the office







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A video of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has sparked public criticism online, with some Kenyans accusing him of displaying unnecessary opulence in office.

In the circulating clip, the Governor is seen walking into his office flanked by his security detail and a staff member whose role, according to the video, is to prepare his seat.

The man follows closely behind Natembeya before quickly stepping forward to arrange the chair as the Governor prepares to sit.

The footage has ignited debate on social media, with several users questioning the necessity of such a position and criticizing what they perceive as excess within public offices.

Some netizens drew comparisons to past County administrations.

“It reminds me of Baringo Governor Cheboi’s first term when he had an ADC standing behind him in his office like the President,” one X user commented.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST