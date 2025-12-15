Juja Road Hospital CEO Dr. MATUI KAVITA accused of preying on female staff as explosive allegations emerge - Wife divorced him over infidelity







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Juja Road Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Matui Kavita, is in the spotlight following serious allegations made by a former staff member, who claims he took advantage of his position to prey on female employees.

According to the woman, she was allegedly fired after rejecting his advances, describing Dr. Kavita as a toxic employer who allegedly disregards labour laws and frequently reports to work while intoxicated.

The former staffer further claimed that Dr. Kavita’s marriage collapsed after his wife allegedly discovered an affair between him and one of the nurses at the hospital, leading to a divorce.

“I was fired through WhatsApp,” the disgruntled former staff member lamented, revealing that Juja Road Hospital is a toxic working place.

