It has ended in tears!! Dr. ZIPPY OKOTH dumps her Ben 10 lover, WEBSTON KIMANI, over prolonged talking stage







Monday, December 22, 2025 - The hyped relationship between Dr. Zippy Okoth and her younger lover, Webston Kimani, has officially come to an end.

Dr. Zippy announced her breakup on Facebook, revealing that she is now single, news that came as a shock to fans who had closely followed the couple’s public romance.

Zippy and Webston had often portrayed themselves as a perfect celebrity pair, frequently sharing photos from vacations, road trips and romantic dinners.

Their glamorous posts fueled admiration across social media.

However, Dr. Zippy disclosed that the relationship stalled due to what she described as an overly long “talking stage.”

She further claimed that Webston lacked the courage to formally visit her father and express serious intentions towards marriage.

In a candid post, Dr. Zippy made it clear she is now focused on her future and has no time for uncertainty.

“I am strategizing for 2026 and putting God in my plans and dreams. Focus, focus… Here we only need cows. I have been told I avoid long talking stages. So I have been guided to inform you that he who is ready to come and pay the cows and we move on is welcome. I will be blessed to the one courageous enough to come and greet my father,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST