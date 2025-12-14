High-end socialite HUDDAH MONROE mourns veteran politician CYRUS JIRONGO, reveals he was generous and changed her life - “Alinitoa Block”!!

Saturday, December
13, 2025 - Popular socialite Huddah Monroe has joined the long list of
Kenyans mourning the death of veteran politician and former Lugari MP, Cyrus
Jirongo.
In a
heartfelt message on social media, Hudddah revealed that Jirongo was more than
just a political figure.
She
claimed that he was a generous individual who had a significant impact on her
life.
“Watu husema Luyhas hawatoi pesa but this one
alinitoa block. Ile block serious,” she wrote.
The
post sparked widespread speculation among her followers, with many curious
about the type of business they may have transacted.
Jirongo
died in a fatal road accident after his Mercedes Benz collided head-on with a
bus.
It
is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol when the
accident occurred.
Videos
of his last moments before the accident have surfaced online.
He was indulging in hard liquor with friends at a party, only to die a few hours later.
