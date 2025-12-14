High-end socialite HUDDAH MONROE mourns veteran politician CYRUS JIRONGO, reveals he was generous and changed her life - “Alinitoa Block”!!







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Popular socialite Huddah Monroe has joined the long list of Kenyans mourning the death of veteran politician and former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Hudddah revealed that Jirongo was more than just a political figure.

She claimed that he was a generous individual who had a significant impact on her life.

“Watu husema Luyhas hawatoi pesa but this one alinitoa block. Ile block serious,” she wrote.

The post sparked widespread speculation among her followers, with many curious about the type of business they may have transacted.

Jirongo died in a fatal road accident after his Mercedes Benz collided head-on with a bus.

It is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

Videos of his last moments before the accident have surfaced online.

He was indulging in hard liquor with friends at a party, only to die a few hours later.





