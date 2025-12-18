Kenyan man shocked after discovering his Grade 9 brother has a girlfriend - Shares message found on his phone







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A Kenyan man has sparked an online debate after revealing that he accidentally discovered his younger brother, who is in Grade 9, has a girlfriend.

Taking to social media, the man explained that his brother left his phone charging, prompting him to pick it up, only to stumble upon messages suggesting the teenager is already in a romantic relationship with a girl believed to be from their neighbourhood.

“My bro aliacha simu charging nikaona ako na dem na ako Grade 9. Na inaonekana ni dem wa huku in the neighbourhood,” he wrote.

Confused and concerned, the older brother posed a question that resonated with many parents and guardians: “What should I tell this small boy ama nijifanye sikuona?”

His post has since attracted mixed reactions online.

Some advised him to have a calm, honest conversation with the boy about relationships, noting that early teenage curiosity is common.

