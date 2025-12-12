Heartbroken young man hospitalized after attempting to take his own life after his girlfriend dumped him (PHOTOs)







Friday, December 11, 2025 - A young man is recuperating in hospital after allegedly attempting to take his own life after being dumped by his girlfriend.

Taking to X formerly twitter, the young man revealed that the heartbreak hit him so hard that he became physically sick.

“She left without looking back, forgetting the sacrifices, the love, and the memories we built together.”

“The heartbreak hit me so hard it made me physically sick. Now I’m in treatment, trying to heal from pain caused by the one person I thought would never hurt me” he wrote.

Photos from his timeline show he was madly in love with the lady and didn’t see the break up coming.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST