Heartbroken Kenyan LADY calls out her LUYHA baby daddy for sending 300 bob for child support despite running luxury car hire business along Kiambu Road

Monday, December 8, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has taken to social media to vent her frustration after her baby daddy sent her only Ksh 300 for child support, despite running a booming luxury car-hire business along Kiambu Road.
In her emotional rant, the lady said she has been struggling
to raise their child alone while the man posts high-end vehicles, lavish trips
and flashy nights out on his pages.
She went a step further and paraded his photo online, accusing him of
abandoning his parental duties, a move that forced him to lock his Facebook profile
after being publicly shamed.
The woman further claimed that the man insisted their child
should attend a “good school” where fees are Ksh 80,000 per term, only for him to refuse
to pay after she enrolled the child.
Check out her posts.
The jilted baby mama.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments