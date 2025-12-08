Heartbroken Kenyan LADY calls out her LUYHA baby daddy for sending 300 bob for child support despite running luxury car hire business along Kiambu Road







Monday, December 8, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has taken to social media to vent her frustration after her baby daddy sent her only Ksh 300 for child support, despite running a booming luxury car-hire business along Kiambu Road.

In her emotional rant, the lady said she has been struggling to raise their child alone while the man posts high-end vehicles, lavish trips and flashy nights out on his pages.

She went a step further and paraded his photo online, accusing him of abandoning his parental duties, a move that forced him to lock his Facebook profile after being publicly shamed.

The woman further claimed that the man insisted their child should attend a “good school” where fees are Ksh 80,000 per term, only for him to refuse to pay after she enrolled the child.

Check out her posts.

The jilted baby mama.

