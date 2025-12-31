Heartbreaking!! Here’s the eulogy of the 42-year-old MUMAMA killed by her 26-year-old BEN 10 in Naivasha after a drinking spree - Leaves behind 2 kids (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, December
31, 2025 - A heartbreaking eulogy has been shared in memory of a
42-year-old woman who tragically lost her life in Naivasha, in an incident
where she was killed by her 26-year-old lover following a night of drinking.
The suspect is
reported to have surrendered to authorities shortly after the tragic incident.
Witnesses say the couple, who had been living together for several
months, frequently quarreled when intoxicated.
A friend, Peter Kuria, said the pair had been drinking at a local
bar before returning home, where another dispute turned violent.
“Neighbours were woken by screams and rushed to the house, only to
find the woman lying on the floor covered in blood,” Kuria told the media.
The deceased is remembered as a loving mother, devoted
friend, and hardworking woman who positively impacted the lives of those around
her.
She leaves behind two children who are now mourning the painful loss of their mother.
