Heartbreaking!! Here’s the eulogy of the 42-year-old MUMAMA killed by her 26-year-old BEN 10 in Naivasha after a drinking spree - Leaves behind 2 kids (PHOTOs)







A heartbreaking eulogy has been shared in memory of a 42-year-old woman who tragically lost her life in Naivasha, in an incident where she was killed by her 26-year-old lover following a night of drinking.

The suspect is reported to have surrendered to authorities shortly after the tragic incident.

Witnesses say the couple, who had been living together for several months, frequently quarreled when intoxicated.

A friend, Peter Kuria, said the pair had been drinking at a local bar before returning home, where another dispute turned violent.

“Neighbours were woken by screams and rushed to the house, only to find the woman lying on the floor covered in blood,” Kuria told the media.

The deceased is remembered as a loving mother, devoted friend, and hardworking woman who positively impacted the lives of those around her.

She leaves behind two children who are now mourning the painful loss of their mother.

