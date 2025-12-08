He caught her on their marital bed with another woman - Details emerge on why SHARON MUNDIA’s marriage crumbled







Monday, December 8, 2025 - Fashion blogger Sharon Mundia, popularly known as This is Ess, once shared a widely admired relationship with Lonina Leteipan.

Their romance captured the public’s attention, especially after Lonina hired a helicopter and proposed to her atop a mountain, setting a high bar for Kenyan men.

However, the fairy-tale marriage did not last.

According to online reports, the marriage hit the rocks after Mundia’s ex-husband caught her with another woman on their marital bed.

Feeling betrayed, Lonina had an ugly break up with Sharon.

She has since taken him to court over child support, accusing him of neglecting their daughter.

Sharon Mundia has long faced speculation online regarding her love life, with reports emerging that she is attracted to the same gender.





