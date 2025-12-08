Gen Zs mock a street PASTOR and chase him away after he tried to preach at a backstreet drug den (VIDEO)







Monday, December 8, 2025 - A street pastor faced an unexpected showdown with a group of young people after attempting to preach at a notorious backstreet drug den.

In the viral video, the pastor is seen trying to lead the youths to Christ by sharing a message of faith and repentance.

However, the group, reportedly immersed in drug abuse, mocked him and chased him away.

“We uko biashara. Kwenda huko,” they were heard lamenting as the pastor, who had an Mpesa banner on his back, preached.

The clip has since sparked heated online debates about the current generation’s attitude toward religion and the growing challenges faced by street preachers operating in unsafe environments.

Gen Zs vs street Pastor pic.twitter.com/4UYyK9gMpn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST