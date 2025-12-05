EDGAR OBARE’s expose on how Slay Queen BERNICE NUNAH wrecked ex-KTN’s ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s marriage lands him in trouble despite producing receipts in court







Friday, December 5, 2025 - A Nairobi court has ordered blogger Edgar Obare to pay Sh 6 million in damages and issue a public apology to model Bernice Nunah and another plaintiff over a defamatory post published in 2022.

The judgment, delivered on November 7th, 2025, by Hon. Hosea Mwangi Nganga, stems from Civil Case No. E6364 of 2022, according to court documents.

In the ruling, the court awarded the two plaintiffs Sh 4 million in general damages, translating to Sh 2 million each, for injury to their reputation.

An additional Sh 2 million was issued as exemplary and aggravated damages, with each plaintiff receiving Sh 1 million, bringing the total award to Sh 6 million.

The court further directed Obare to issue a full and unqualified public apology, withdraw the defamatory publication, and make corrective amendments regarding the post dated December 22nd, 2022.

Additionally, a permanent injunction has been issued restraining the blogger from publishing any further defamatory statements concerning Nunah.

Edgar had exposed how Bernice Nunah wrecked former KTN Zubeidah Kananu’s marriage after eloping with her wealthy husband, Kelvin Kaume Maingi.

Reacting to the ruling, Obare said he had presented “receipts” in court to substantiate his reporting but was still penalized.

He further alleged that the litigation was financed and driven by Maingi, noting that Nunah herself never attended the hearings.

“Let the receipts do the job,” Obare wrote on social media while responding to the judgment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST