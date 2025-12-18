Drunk plus-size woman captured on camera embarrassing herself in public- Men, stop dating women who drink a lot (VIDEOs)







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A woman who appeared heavily intoxicated was captured on camera causing a scene as she attempted to board a motorbike with a man believed to be her boyfriend following a night of drinking.

In the video, the woman is seen staggering and behaving erratically as the man repeatedly tries to calm her down and help her get onto the motorbike.

Despite his efforts, she resists and refuses to cooperate, drawing attention from members of the public.

The man appears visibly frustrated as he struggles to manage the situation, with the scene escalating into an uncomfortable public spectacle.

Watch the videos>>> below.

