COOKIE, the young Nairobi man who went viral for pretending to be a LADY during road trips, shares first video since the incident







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Cookie, the young Nairobi man who went viral after he was busted pretending to be a woman during a road trip, has resurfaced online for the first time since the incident that sparked widespread debate and amusement.

In the new video, which he shared as a selfie clip, Cookie appears calm and composed, showing little sign of distress over the incident that left him trending on multiple platforms.

His relaxed demeanor has drawn fresh reactions online, with some netizens praising his confidence while others continue to revisit the circumstances that made him go viral.

His identity was unmasked after a group of youth was arrested by patrol cops in Nairobi CBD for causing a disturbance while preparing to go on a road trip.

Upon being taken to Central Police Station, officers were surprised to discover that he was a man disguised as a woman during frisking.

Peers were equally shocked, as Cookie had previously attended road trips dressed as a woman without raising suspicion - until the arrest brought the truth to light.

