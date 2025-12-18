Drama as Kenyan woman files for divorce, claims husband is ‘fatally stupid and unfit for mating’ for supporting RUTO







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A Kenyan lawyer has stirred lively debate online after revealing the unusual reason behind his client’s desire for divorce.

Lawyer Levi Munyeri, writing on X (formerly Twitter), disclosed that the woman wants to end her marriage because her husband supports President William Ruto.

According to Munyeri, she described her spouse as “fatally stupid and unfit for mating,” adding that “Ruto hubamba tu mafala.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions across social media.

Some users dismissed the woman’s stance as petty and extreme, while others argued that politics is deeply personal and can indeed strain relationships.

Netizens noted that couples have separated over far less, highlighting how political affiliations can shape compatibility.





The Kenyan DAILY POST