“Depending on SHA at Kenyatta National Hospital is like killing yourself slowly” - A disgruntled cancer patient cries out

Friday, December 5,
2025 - Radiotherapy patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have
raised alarm over severe delays and alleged negligence at the hospital’s SHA
office, claiming that they are being denied or forced to skip critical
treatment sessions due to understaffing and poor service delivery.
According to patients who were at the hospital on Thursday,
the officer in charge showed little concern for those waiting, saying he had
urgent matters with his supervisor, while the rest were left to wait or miss
their radiotherapy sessions.
Below is a message that a disgruntled patient wrote to
blogger Cyprian Nyakundi:
Hello Cyprian. KNH
radiotherapy patients are not getting treatment because the SHA office only
serves two people since the person in charge is busy with other things.
Yesterday he left
patients who were supposed to go for radiotherapy and told them he has
important things to do with his boss. I have never seen such a cold, heartless
person in public service, leaving sick patients in the queue without any guilt.
We were told to go
report him at SHA. Depending on SHA at KNH is another way of killing yourself
slowly. Right now he has said he only has 30 minutes to serve one patient, then
atoke.
Every other patient
will have to skip radiotherapy treatment as long as this young man is in this
office. As we speak, he is here threatening us that he has no time for us and
he has other things to do.
He has put this notice
on his door, and when we go to CTC they say they do not do radiotherapy work
and chase us away.
Is this the SHA the
president keeps talking about? Alete media saa hii on the ground, we are here
dying slowly."
