“Depending on SHA at Kenyatta National Hospital is like killing yourself slowly” - A disgruntled cancer patient cries out







Friday, December 5, 2025 - Radiotherapy patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have raised alarm over severe delays and alleged negligence at the hospital’s SHA office, claiming that they are being denied or forced to skip critical treatment sessions due to understaffing and poor service delivery.

According to patients who were at the hospital on Thursday, the officer in charge showed little concern for those waiting, saying he had urgent matters with his supervisor, while the rest were left to wait or miss their radiotherapy sessions.

Below is a message that a disgruntled patient wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi:

Hello Cyprian. KNH radiotherapy patients are not getting treatment because the SHA office only serves two people since the person in charge is busy with other things.

Yesterday he left patients who were supposed to go for radiotherapy and told them he has important things to do with his boss. I have never seen such a cold, heartless person in public service, leaving sick patients in the queue without any guilt.

We were told to go report him at SHA. Depending on SHA at KNH is another way of killing yourself slowly. Right now he has said he only has 30 minutes to serve one patient, then atoke.

Every other patient will have to skip radiotherapy treatment as long as this young man is in this office. As we speak, he is here threatening us that he has no time for us and he has other things to do.

He has put this notice on his door, and when we go to CTC they say they do not do radiotherapy work and chase us away.

Is this the SHA the president keeps talking about? Alete media saa hii on the ground, we are here dying slowly."

