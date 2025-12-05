Boda boda rider drugged and robbed of his new Boxer bike by passengers - CCTV captures the suspects moments before the attack in Kisii (VIDEOs)







Friday, December 5, 2025 - A boda boda rider from Kisii County is pleading for assistance after he was drugged and robbed of his motorbike, a two-month-old Boxer 125 HD he had acquired through MOGO Kenya.

According to the rider, the incident happened near Christa Marine Hospital and Milimani SDA, where he claims two passengers he had picked up in Kisii town turned against him.

He says the men drugged him before fleeing with his motorcycle, his cash, and his Samsung A06 phone.

The rider has since shared CCTV footage showing the two men moments before the robbery incident.

In the video, the boda boda operator, seen wearing a blue jacket, briefly interacts with the passengers.

One of the men appears to discreetly hide a stupefying substance, moments before the rider was drugged.

Police are expected to review the footage as investigations continue.

