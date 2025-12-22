Content creator AZZIAD NASENYA reflects on how boarding school shaped her character - “I didn’t like it but……”

Monday, December 22, 2025 - Kenyan content creator, Azziad
Nasenya, has opened up about the impact boarding school had on her upbringing.
Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast on Sunday,
December 21st, 2025, Azziad shared that most of her early life was
spent in boarding school.
While she initially disliked the system, she now views it as
a defining chapter in her personal growth.
“I can say I spent most of my time in boarding school. I
grew up in boarding school,” she said.
Azziad admitted that the transition was tough, but over time
she came to appreciate the lessons it instilled.
“As much as I didn’t like it when I began, I appreciate
having gone through the system,” she explained, noting that her life would have
turned out very differently without that experience.
She highlighted independence as one of the biggest
takeaways.
From doing chores to handling personal challenges, boarding
school taught her self-reliance.
“You know, when you are in a boarding school, you are on
your own.”
“You are literally on your own,” she recalled, describing
moments students had to cope without parental support, forcing her to grow up
fast and embrace responsibility early.
“Umefika dorm, maji yako imeibiwa, sijui shati yako imeibiwa,”
“Huwezi call mzazi, snacks zimeisha, the food is terrible,” she said
Azziad also pointed out the shared bond among those who went
through similar experiences.
“Watu wa boarding, you know what I am talking about,”
she said with a smile.
