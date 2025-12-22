Content creator AZZIAD NASENYA reflects on how boarding school shaped her character - “I didn’t like it but……”







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Kenyan content creator, Azziad Nasenya, has opened up about the impact boarding school had on her upbringing.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, Azziad shared that most of her early life was spent in boarding school.

While she initially disliked the system, she now views it as a defining chapter in her personal growth.

“I can say I spent most of my time in boarding school. I grew up in boarding school,” she said.

Azziad admitted that the transition was tough, but over time she came to appreciate the lessons it instilled.

“As much as I didn’t like it when I began, I appreciate having gone through the system,” she explained, noting that her life would have turned out very differently without that experience.

She highlighted independence as one of the biggest takeaways.

From doing chores to handling personal challenges, boarding school taught her self-reliance.

“You know, when you are in a boarding school, you are on your own.”

“You are literally on your own,” she recalled, describing moments students had to cope without parental support, forcing her to grow up fast and embrace responsibility early.

“Umefika dorm, maji yako imeibiwa, sijui shati yako imeibiwa,”

“Huwezi call mzazi, snacks zimeisha, the food is terrible,” she said

Azziad also pointed out the shared bond among those who went through similar experiences.

“Watu wa boarding, you know what I am talking about,” she said with a smile.

The Kenyan DAILY POST