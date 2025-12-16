Comedian TERRENCE CREATIVE shares throwback PHOTOs of him and MILLY CHEBBY, reveals she was destined to be his wife - "Huyu bado angekuwa wangu"







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Comedian and digital content creator, Lawrence Macharia, popularly known as Terence Creative, has melted hearts online after sharing throwback photos of himself and his wife, Milly Chebby, before fame.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025, Terence joked that Milly would still have been his soulmate even if they had met during the Ramapithecus era.

He emphasized that their love story is proof that timing matters, describing their journey as one guided by God but shaped by different seasons and mindsets.

“Huyu bado angekuwa wangu hata tungemeet enzi za Ramapithecus.”

“Same God, different seasons; same girl, same boy, different mindset #God1st,” he wrote.

The nostalgic collage featured old photos of the couple taken years before they met, with Terence adding a touching caption: “I wish we met earlier.”

Terence and Milly tied the knot on October 21st, 2023, with a colorful traditional wedding ceremony in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

The event was attended by family, close friends, and celebrities, marking a milestone after more than a decade together.

Their dowry negotiations were held in 2017, and the couple is blessed with one daughter.

Beyond marriage, the two are creative collaborators, often sharing skits and projects online.





