Kenyans shocked by low police hiring rates in recent gazette notice - You can hire a cop for as low as 100 bob per hour







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - A recent Gazette Notice detailing official charges for hiring police officers has sparked debate online, as many Kenyans expressed disbelief at how low some rates appear when applied to real-life situations.

According to the notice, the hourly charges for armed officers are: Inspector - KSh188, Senior Sergeant - KSh150, Corporal - KSh125, and Constable - KSh100.

Unarmed officers attract slightly lower rates, while hiring a police patrol vehicle costs Ksh 5,000 per hour.

Motorcycle units range from Ksh1,200 to Ksh2,000 per hour, depending on whether the officers are armed.

When applied to everyday scenarios, the rates seem surprisingly affordable.

For example, someone traveling upcountry for the Christmas holidays between December 24th and 26th could technically hire two armed Inspectors for uninterrupted escorts at a fraction of what many expected.

Others pointed out that constables at just Ksh100 an hour make the service strikingly accessible.

