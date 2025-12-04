CCTV footage reveals final moments of FESTUS OROMO, who fell to his death from 14th floor Kilimani apartment where he was staying with 48 yr old LILIAN MORAA MBEKI! (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 04, 2025 - CCTV footage has revealed the final movements of Festus Oromo, popularly described online as a “Ben 10,” who died after falling from the 14th‑floor of a Kilimani apartment where he was reportedly staying with a 48‑year‑old woman, identified as Lilian Moraa Mbeki and a man identified as Patrick Jagongo.

The footage, now central to investigations, traces his steps leading up to the fatal incident.

On Friday, November 28th, Festus was seen arriving at room B1406 at 4:07 PM. Twelve minutes later, a delivery rider dressed in black and with his face covered by a scarf handed him a package before leaving.

Hours later, at 1:06 AM, Patrick stepped out of the apartment briefly before re‑entering.

At 1:13 AM, Patrick reappeared with Festus, who held him by the shoulders as Patrick carried a drink.

Festus returned alone at 1:15 AM, knocking on the door and heading toward the lift before coming back. At 1:16 AM, cameras captured a confrontation between Festus and Lilian inside the apartment.

Forty‑one minutes later, at 1:57 AM, Festus’s lifeless body was seen landing on the roof of a white car parked below.

Night guards confirmed he was unresponsive, and detectives later pronounced him dead.

Both Patrick and Lilian remain in custody for 14 days as forensic investigations proceed.

The case has drawn intense public attention, not only because of the tragic fall but also due to the “Ben 10–Mumama” narrative that has fueled online debate about relationships, age gaps, and lifestyle choices in Nairobi’s upscale estates.

