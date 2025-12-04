CCTV Doesn’t Lie! Slay queen nabbed stealing from a drunk man at Buru Buru joint (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - A lady who frequently visits Kifaru Place, a popular entertainment joint in Buru Buru, has been exposed after being caught on camera stealing a phone from a male patron.

The victim, who had been seated next to her, fell asleep after consuming excessive alcohol.

CCTV footage from the club shows the suspect reaching into his pockets and discreetly taking his phone, seemingly unaware that she was being recorded.

The footage clearly captures her movements as she carries out the theft.

The incident has raised concerns about personal security in popular entertainment venues, with many netizens urging patrons to remain alert and not leave personal belongings unattended, especially when under the influence of alcohol.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST