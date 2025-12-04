CCTV Doesn’t Lie! Slay queen nabbed stealing from a drunk man at Buru Buru joint (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - A lady who frequently visits Kifaru Place, a popular entertainment joint in Buru Buru, has been exposed after being caught on camera stealing a phone from a male patron.
The victim, who had been seated next to her, fell asleep
after consuming excessive alcohol.
CCTV footage from the club shows the suspect reaching into
his pockets and discreetly taking his phone, seemingly unaware that she was
being recorded.
The footage clearly captures her movements as she carries
out the theft.
The incident has raised concerns about personal security in
popular entertainment venues, with many netizens urging patrons to remain alert
and not leave personal belongings unattended, especially when under the
influence of alcohol.
Watch the footage.
Buruburu, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/9tKQdi6P3U— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 5, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments