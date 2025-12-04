Another man falls to his death at Greatwall Gardens in Athi River during a drinking spree - VIDEO of the crime scene







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Detectives in Athi River have opened investigations into the mysterious death of a middle-aged man who reportedly fell from an apartment at Greatwall Gardens Estate.

According to preliminary reports, the man had been drinking with friends inside one of the houses in the estate before the incident occurred.

What exactly transpired moments before the fatal fall is yet to be established.

Police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed the fatality and transferred the body to the morgue as investigations continue.

Authorities are now interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence to piece together the victim’s final moments.

Residents say the rise in similar incidents is worrying, noting that several cases involving young people falling from high-rise apartments during drinking sprees have been reported in recent months.

Watch the video.

Man dies after being pushed from the 4th floor of a building pic.twitter.com/60aw7ki8TU — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) December 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST