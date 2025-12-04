Another man falls to his death at Greatwall Gardens in Athi River during a drinking spree - VIDEO of the crime scene

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Detectives in Athi River
have opened investigations into the mysterious death of a middle-aged man who
reportedly fell from an apartment at Greatwall Gardens Estate.
According to preliminary reports, the man had been drinking
with friends inside one of the houses in the estate before the incident
occurred.
What exactly transpired moments before the fatal fall is yet
to be established.
Police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed the
fatality and transferred the body to the morgue as investigations continue.
Authorities are now interviewing witnesses and reviewing
evidence to piece together the victim’s final moments.
Residents say the rise in similar incidents is worrying,
noting that several cases involving young people falling from high-rise
apartments during drinking sprees have been reported in recent months.
