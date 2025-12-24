BETTY KYALLO shares more stylish pregnancy PHOTOs alongside her Gen Z boyfriend Charlie - “Meet the JONES”







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has shared more stylish pregnancy photos and videos featuring her younger partner, Charlie Jones.

Shared on December 24th, 2025, the posts radiate confidence and joy as the couple pose together, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Betty captioned the post simply: “Meet THE JONES.”

Earlier in the week, Betty revealed her baby bump in a carefully curated maternity shoot, confirming that she and Charlie are expecting.

On December 19th, she teased the news with a playful caption:

“We’ve been cooking something oh so sweet.”





The videos showcase coordinated outfits, intimate moments, and Betty’s glowing presence, with Charlie standing proudly by her side.

The couple, who have been together for two years, faced online speculation after the maternity photos circulated.

Some claimed Betty’s bump was AI-generated.

Addressing the rumors head-on during a live TV appearance, Betty dismissed the claims with humor:

“We have company guys, si AI.”

She explained that the overwhelming feedback from her announcement prompted her to reveal her bump on air.

“The whole team were like today: ‘Let’s show them that we have been double, double blessed,’” she said, confirming the pregnancy is genuine.





The Kenyan DAILY POST