“Alinyimwa Kasusu”! Kenyan LADY shares insulting messages from man after she refused to accompany him to an Airbnb despite expensive date (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has narrated a dating experience with a man she describes as controlling, boastful and emotionally unstable, despite spending an entire day together on what began as a seemingly normal first date.

According to her account, the pair first met at a restaurant where they exchanged numbers.

The man later asked to take her out on a proper date and she agreed.

What followed, she says, was an eight-hour marathon hangout that started as friendly but spiraled into a frightening encounter.

The man allegedly picked her up from her home, brought her a bottle of wine, and treated her to lunch at an exclusive restaurant.

They spent hours talking, later moved to a coffee shop to continue chatting, and eventually joined some of his friends at another hangout spot as the night went on.

But things reportedly took a dark turn when she expressed her intention to leave.

She claims the man suddenly became aggressive, insisting that he had booked an Airbnb in Nairobi West and demanding that she accompanies him there.

He accused her of “not loving him” when she declined.

The woman says she made it clear she was only interested in friendship and was uncomfortable spending the night with someone she had just met.

That, she says, is when his behaviour became alarming.

Throughout the day, the man allegedly boasted about his wealth, expensive properties, cars, and past relationships, including claims that he once bought an ex-girlfriend a Mercedes-Benz and deposited Ksh 7 million into another woman’s account.

He also reportedly described himself as a divorced father of four, blaming his ex-wife for leaving due to “too much disrespect.”

After she left, she says the man began sending a flood of messages and repeatedly calling her, behaviour she interpreted as obsessive and unstable.

The situation escalated to the point where she says she felt compelled to block him across all platforms.

