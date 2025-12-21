Alijaribu Kunitongoza! Kisii man, MORARA, calls out Strathmore University rugby player for trying to hit on him simply because he was wearing an earing







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - A has man publicly accused a Strathmore University rugby player of allegedly trying to hit on him, claiming the incident happened simply because he was wearing an earing.

In a post shared on X, the man alleged that the rugby player approached him and made advances, an encounter he said left him shocked and uncomfortable.

According to his narration, he believes the player may have made assumptions solely on his appearance, particularly the earring he was wearing at the time.

“Alijaribu kunitongoza,” the man claimed in his post, adding that he felt compelled to speak out after the interaction, which he described as inappropriate and unwelcome.

