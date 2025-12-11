A wealthy MUBABA causes a buzz after proposing to a KIKUYU single mother in style - He went down on his knees like a college boy (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A wealthy “Mubaba” has set social media abuzz after proposing to a Kikuyu single mother of two in a romantic display that left netizens talking.

The man went down on his knees like a college boy before presenting the ring, capturing the heartwarming moment in a series of photos that quickly went viral.

Adding to the charm, the woman’s little children were present to witness their mother being proposed to in such grand style.

Fans flooded social media with praise, describing the gesture as classic romance and proof that true love knows no age.

