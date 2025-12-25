75-year-old COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, shares a romantic video as he is serenaded by his young wife, MARY KILOBI - Paka Mzee Pia Hunywa Maziwa







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Veteran trade unionist and COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, 75, has once again sparked online reactions after sharing a romantic video of himself being serenaded by his young wife, Mary Kilobi.

In the clip, Atwoli is seen holding Kilobi as the two dance to music at their palatial residence in Kajiado.

The video has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with many referencing the popular phrase “Paka Mzee Pia Hunywa Maziwa”.

Atwoli’s marriage to Mary Kilobi has often been a subject of public discussion due to their significant age difference, with the couple frequently attracting attention whenever they share moments from their private life.

Watch the video.

Francis Atwoli shares a special moment with his wife, journalist Mary Atwoli. The COTU SG, who has hinted little about retirement, is reportedly seeking a sixth term in the 2026 elections.

The next national COTU polls in Kenya must be held by August 30, 2026. pic.twitter.com/MlkgiYufUH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST