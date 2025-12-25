75-year-old COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, shares a romantic video as he is serenaded by his young wife, MARY KILOBI - Paka Mzee Pia Hunywa Maziwa



Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Veteran trade unionist and COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, 75, has once again sparked online reactions after sharing a romantic video of himself being serenaded by his young wife, Mary Kilobi.

In the clip, Atwoli is seen holding Kilobi as the two dance to music at their palatial residence in Kajiado.

The video has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with many referencing the popular phrase “Paka Mzee Pia Hunywa Maziwa”.

Atwoli’s marriage to Mary Kilobi has often been a subject of public discussion due to their significant age difference, with the couple frequently attracting attention whenever they share moments from their private life.

Watch the video.

