“You can’t co-parent with another man!” - Pastor KANYARI’s brother urges him to take full custody of his kids after ex-wife BETTY BAYO’s death (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - A brother to controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has stirred debate after publicly advising him to take full custody of his children following the death of his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Speaking during a candlelighting ceremony at Kanyari’s church, the brother said it was the family’s wish that the children be raised under Kanyari’s care.

“You can’t co-parent with another man. We hope Kanyari will take full custody of his kids. We also want the children to mingle freely with their other family members,” he said during the emotional gathering.

His remarks come amid heated online discussions about who should care for Betty Bayo’s children moving forward.

While some social media users believe Kanyari, as the biological father, should assume full responsibility, others argue that past controversies associated with him raise questions about whether he is best placed to take custody.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST