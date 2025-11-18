OPULENCE!! MIKE SONKO is now rolling in a fleet of Mercedes - Benz G-Wagons after the court unfroze his KSh 574 million - The former Governor is back to soft life in style (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has bounced back into the limelight with the kind of ostentatious lifestyle only he can pull off.

A month after the High Court unfroze Ksh 574 million in his bank accounts, the flamboyant politician is now cruising the streets in a fleet of Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, sparking an online frenzy.

In a video doing rounds online, Sonko is seen leaving his palatial residence in a three-G-Wagon convoy, escorted by a powerful chase car, a display of wealth that only reinforces his reputation as Kenya’s undisputed king of extravagance.

The eye-popping convoy left Nairobi residents stunned as it snaked through the city, with many noting that Sonko has truly returned to the soft life now that his millions are back within reach.

