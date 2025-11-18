Video of a Kenyan single mother congratulating her son after finishing KCSE exams sparks reactions - Some criticize her dressing







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - A video of a Kenyan single mother congratulating her son for completing his KCSE exams has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip, the proud mother can be seen celebrating her son’s milestone, sharing a heartfelt moment of joy and encouragement.

However, some online users have taken issue with her choice of attire.

“Single mothers, please respect your sons by dressing respectfully whenever they are at home,” an X user wrote, expressing dissatisfaction with her dressing.

“Mother or girlfriend? Help me understand,” another user added.

Despite the comments, many netizens praised the mother’s dedication and the bond she shares with her son, emphasizing the importance of parental support in education over appearance.

