Wife of legendary Ohangla music producer, WOUD FIBI, settles for a Ben 10 after their bitter divorce (PHOTOs)







Friday, November 21, 2025 - The dramatic split between Ohangla music producer Woud Fibi and his ex-wife, Nikitalove, has taken a new twist after she publicly unveiled her new, younger lover.

Taking to social media, Nikita introduced her “Ben 10,” confirming that she has moved on and is embracing a fresh chapter in her life.

She appeared unbothered by criticism, insisting that happiness is her priority.

In her bold post, she wrote: “Let me drop this as I move on. Feeling loved, and love is sweet. Will be back when you are done talking. Semeni yote… nitajibu nikirudi, sawasaweni wadau. Meet my peace of mind, my safe place when I’m overwhelmed by the world; my greatest love of them all. For now, I’m gone for today,”.

Her announcement has stirred reactions online, with fans and critics weighing in on her decision to date a younger man after the divorce.

Regardless, Nikita seems determined to choose joy and leave the past behind.

The Kenyan DAILY POST