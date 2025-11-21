“Ukianza Kupeana ni hivyo” - Actress MAKENA KAHUHA warns ladies against ‘sleeping around’ for jobs!







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Actress Makena Kahuha, best known for her breakout role in the local drama Wingu la Moto, has issued a candid warning to young women navigating the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, she urged aspiring actresses to resist the pressure of trading intimacy for opportunities, describing it as a dangerous path that can derail careers and reputations.

Makena explained that once a woman gives in to such demands, word quickly spreads - and future employers may expect the same, regardless of her talent or qualifications.

“Ukianza kupeana ni hivyo. Another person will learn about it and demand the same,” she cautioned, highlighting how damaging this cycle can be for women trying to build credible careers.

Her remarks shed light on a troubling reality in the arts sector, where some unscrupulous gatekeepers exploit the ambitions of budding female actors.

While the promise of quick success may seem tempting, Makena emphasized that integrity and professionalism are the only sustainable routes to lasting recognition.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST