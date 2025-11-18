Family Drama!!! LUGARI MP NABII NABWERA dumps his wife, DAISY NYONGESA, for her niece who came to baby sit their son







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Lugari Member of Parliament, Nabii Nabwera, is at the centre of social-media chatter after claims emerged that he has parted ways with his wife, former nominated Senator Daisy Nyongesa, following what is said to be a domestic dispute involving a close family member.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, the MP is alleged to have grown close to Daisy’s niece, who had reportedly been helping with childcare at their home.

He reportedly dumped Daisy and settled for her niece, leading to a bitter split.

The outspoken MP is not new to controversy.

A few months ago, his estranged wife, Daisy, went on a widely shared social-media rant accusing him of being a habitual womanizer.

She claimed that he was using his political influence and financial power to pursue multiple women, even warning him that “HIV is not a respecter of titles.”





