PHOTOs! The moment armed cops raided Kasipul MP aspirant, BOYD WERE’s home seeking to arrest his bodyguards over the murder of two people







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A contingent of police officers attempted to raid the residence of aspiring Kasipul Member of Parliament, Boyd Were, reportedly aiming to arrest members of his security team, following the murder of two people during a recent campaign that turned chaotic.

The operation, however, failed as residents and supporters inside the home resisted the move.

According to eyewitnesses, police officers fired bullets into the air in a bid to intimidate the occupants and carry out their plans.

Despite the gunfire, the situation was eventually contained peacefully, with Were’s security personnel and supporters being escorted to Oyugis town.

According to sources, the raid follows a meeting last week at the residence of Were’s close competitor, Philip Aroko, where Oyugis DCIO Mr. Daniel Muhuhui and the OCS reportedly discussed plans to intimidate Were by targeting his security team and staunch supporters.

It is further alleged that officers involved in the raid were promised substantial sums of cash by Aroko to carry out the intimidation, raising questions about the political motivations behind the operation.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST