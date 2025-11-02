Mapenzi Inatesa Watu! See what this LADY was texting her boyfriend in a matatu! A nosy passenger took a PHOTO





Sunday, November 2, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a nosy passenger in a Nairobi matatu secretly took a photo of a young lady’s phone screen while she was texting her boyfriend, leaving netizens in stitches.





The lady appeared madly in love, constantly typing and checking her messages - but her boyfriend wasn’t responding.





The leaked texts revealed that the man had been ignoring her calls and messages, leading the lady to suspect he was cheating.





In one of the emotional messages, the lady accused her boyfriend of refusing to pick up her calls because he was “with another woman.”





The screenshot quickly went viral, sparking hilarious reactions across social media.





“Mapenzi ni ugonjwa kabisa!” an X user commented.













See the photo below.



