Watch the moment a man’s laptop was stolen while still inside his vehicle by thugs who fled in a personal car (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A daring theft incident was captured on camera, exposing how fast and coordinated criminals have become when targeting valuables left inside parked vehicles.

In the now-viral footage, a man approaches his parked car while carrying a laptop bag.

He places the bag on the backseat, then moves to the driver’s seat to start the vehicle.

However, he forgets to lock the back door, unaware that thugs were already lying in wait.

Within seconds, a personal car pulls up beside him.

One of the suspects jumps out, opens the unlocked back door, grabs the laptop bag, and rushes back to the getaway vehicle.

The thugs speed off before the shocked victim even realizes what has happened.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST