Watch the moment a man’s laptop was stolen while still inside his vehicle by thugs who fled in a personal car (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A daring theft incident was captured on camera, exposing how fast and coordinated criminals have become when targeting valuables left inside parked vehicles.
In the now-viral footage, a man approaches his parked car
while carrying a laptop bag.
He places the bag on the backseat, then moves to the
driver’s seat to start the vehicle.
However, he forgets to lock the back door, unaware that
thugs were already lying in wait.
Within seconds, a personal car pulls up beside him.
One of the suspects jumps out, opens the unlocked back door,
grabs the laptop bag, and rushes back to the getaway vehicle.
The thugs speed off before the shocked victim even realizes
what has happened.
Watch the video.
Laptop ilienda pic.twitter.com/VHsaOnCtIL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 25, 2025
