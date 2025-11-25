VIDEO captures the moment thugs broke into a house behind Gulf Bank Bondeni and stole gold in broad daylight (WATCH)







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A shocking robbery incident involving three suspected thugs who broke into a house and made away with gold has been captured on camera.

In the footage, one of the suspects is seen loitering around the compound, pretending to make phone calls while surveying the surroundings.

Meanwhile, his accomplices are inside the house, ransacking it as they search for the precious minerals.

After a few minutes, the two suspects dash out of the house carrying what is believed to be stolen gold before disappearing from the scene.

The robbery happened in broad daylight, with children playing in the compound completely unaware of the unfolding crime.

Watch the video.

Shock as Thieves Break into a House behind Gulf Bank Bondeni and Steal Gold in a broad daylight!! pic.twitter.com/axlL9LW0uI — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) November 25, 2025

