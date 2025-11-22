RAILA’s brother, OBURU ODINGA, airlifted to Dubai after his health deteriorated - His sister RUTH lies to the public that he is on a 3-day rest







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, brother to late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has reportedly been airlifted to Dubai for specialized medical care.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Oburu was flown out of the country shortly after joining Kasipul MP aspirant, Boyd Were, in vigorous campaigns across Homa Bay County.

While the exact nature of his illness remains unclear, his sister Ruth Odinga confirmed that he is indeed abroad.

Ruth, however, told the public that Oburu is merely taking a “three-day rest,” a statement that has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the seriousness of his condition.

“ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga has travelled to Dubai for a 3-day visit to rest following a hectic political period,” she posted.

The contrasting narratives have left many wondering whether the veteran politician’s health is more serious than publicly disclosed, with supporters closely monitoring updates.





