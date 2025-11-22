Treasury CS, JOHN MBADI, embarrassed after his former side chick AOKO OTIENO leaked his private PHOTO







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi found himself at the centre of online drama after controversial blogger Aoko Otieno shared his private photo.

Aoko, who previously worked for Mbadi during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, took to social media claiming that the two once shared a close personal relationship.

She further alleged that Mbadi had sent her private photos and that their escapades sometimes took place within his office.





See the photo on X through this link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST